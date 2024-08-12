RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 10,021 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS BMAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,970 shares. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

