RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 1,816,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,214. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

