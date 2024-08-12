RFG Advisory LLC Has $825,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 291,842 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.12. 78,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,808. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

