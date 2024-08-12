RFG Advisory LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,848,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 479,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 318,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,615 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.