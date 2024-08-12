RFG Advisory LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,280. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

