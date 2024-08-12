RFG Advisory LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.73. 7,620,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

