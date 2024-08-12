RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $365,420,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 232,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $237.24. 681,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

