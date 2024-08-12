RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

