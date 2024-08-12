RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,655 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,857,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $298.31. 163,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,562. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

