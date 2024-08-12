RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,627,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after acquiring an additional 149,162 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,519,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,117,000 after acquiring an additional 57,224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,834. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

