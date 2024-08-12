RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,162 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.67. 596,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,873. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.