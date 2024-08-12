RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 25,954 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5 %

PJUN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,358 shares. The stock has a market cap of $432.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

