Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.22. 37,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.