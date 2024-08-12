Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 281 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 2.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 10,231 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

