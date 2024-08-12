Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.94. 1,011,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

