Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. 7,661,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.35 and its 200-day moving average is $480.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.