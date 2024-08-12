Render Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $47.46 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00007702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,459,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

