Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WW International (WW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WW International (NASDAQ: WW):

8/2/2024 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1.50 to $0.75. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.10 to $1.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – WW International had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – WW International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WW International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

