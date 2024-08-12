Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.88 and last traded at $59.90. Approximately 855,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,132,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.57.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

