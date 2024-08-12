RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 130,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,764. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 24.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

