Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.9 %

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

