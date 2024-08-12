Raymond James Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $725.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.52.

HUBS traded down $5.55 on Thursday, reaching $467.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.09 and a 200-day moving average of $590.14. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

