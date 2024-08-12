Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,250.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,150.00.

Shares of CSU traded down C$46.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4,029.00. 14,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,661. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$2,585.25 and a 12 month high of C$4,476.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4,021.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,817.58.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total value of C$3,768,390.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

