Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.88 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $51.88 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001482 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002122 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.