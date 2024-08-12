QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.52. 1,523,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,358,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,038 shares of company stock worth $6,333,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

