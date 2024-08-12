Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.56

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 5072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Featured Articles

