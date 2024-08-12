PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 2,045.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PUTKY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $37.51.
About PT United Tractors Tbk
