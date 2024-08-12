PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 2,045.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PUTKY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

About PT United Tractors Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.