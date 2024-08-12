Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTGX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PTGX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

