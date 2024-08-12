ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.71

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.71 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 37080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

