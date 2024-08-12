ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.95

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.95 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 354409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

