Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $207,068.64 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $207,068.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,347,674.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
PCOR stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.