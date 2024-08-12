Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $207,068.64 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 3,846 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $207,068.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,436,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,347,674.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,798,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.