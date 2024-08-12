PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PPL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 46,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL remained flat at $30.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,332. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

