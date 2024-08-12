Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,424 shares of company stock worth $1,967,214. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

