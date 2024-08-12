Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 477,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.16. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 45,772 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $296,602.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,447.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 71,780 shares of company stock valued at $473,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBPB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Potbelly currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

