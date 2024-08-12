Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Popular by 72.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Popular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,867,000 after acquiring an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 35.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $95.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. Popular has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

