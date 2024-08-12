Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.