PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.53 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,537,756 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

