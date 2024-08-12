PLATINCOIN Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $91.48 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20276 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.20886553 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

