Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$317.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.59. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

