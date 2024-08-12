Pivotree (PVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$31.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

