Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

COLL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 79,823 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

