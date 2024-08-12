Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 679,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,819. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.