Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.53. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,273 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

