Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Head to Head Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Fenikso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $4.37 billion 2.57 $476.31 million $1.10 13.28 Fenikso N/A N/A -$15.40 million N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 13 1 2.94 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permian Resources and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Fenikso.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 15.62% 12.45% 7.78% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of 22.87, meaning that its share price is 2,187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Fenikso on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Limited does not have significant operations. It was previously engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was formerly known as Lekoil Limited. Fenikso Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

