PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $171.49 and last traded at $172.38. Approximately 486,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,506,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,894,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,510,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 447,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

