PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $111.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
