PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Up 3,180.0% in July

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 3,180.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PCCW Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.21. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

