PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.74. 2,216,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,566,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.72.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

