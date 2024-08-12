Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,750. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

