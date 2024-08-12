Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $38.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

